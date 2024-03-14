DOJ, CHR partner to speed up aid to human rights victims

MANILA: The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Thursday signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) aimed at facilitating assistance to victims of human rights abuses, summary executions, torture, and enforced disappearances, among others. The partnership establishes a "referral system" for victims, wherein the CHR guides and endorses individuals with pending human rights abuse cases to the DOJ's Board of Claims (DOJ BOC) for claims processing under Republic Act (RA) No. 7309, also known as 'The Board of Claims.' The DOJ BOC also endorses the cases of human rights violations not compensable under RA 7309 for their evaluation and possible assistance to CHR. Under the MOA, the DOJ commits to accept and assess referrals for claims from the CHR; implement a docketing system for referred cases; and conduct training sessions, seminars, and focus group discussions for CHR personnel on the Victims Compensation Program. On the other hand, the CHR is tasked with informing its clients about the referral system, aiding and referring eligible applicants, designating a focal person, receiving referrals from the DOJ for claimants not covered by RA No. 7309, and compiling a list of past cases that may still qualify to the Victims Compensation Program. The DOJ BOC and CHR are 'duty-bound to compensate qualified victims as part of their respective mandates,' the MOA said. The MOA was signed by DOJ Undersecretary-in-Charge for BOC Deo Marco, and CHR Chairperson Richard Palpal-latoc. "Compensating victims of injustice is a mandatory aspect of justice upheld by the Rule of Law, which should not be hindered by any rule or formality," Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a statement. Meanwhile, Marco said the DOJ is hopeful that the MOA will 'facilitate greater accessibility to the programs of the Board of Claims and of the CHR, and in the process, further this Department's campaign on compassionate justice.' From 1992 to 2023, the DOJ BOC has approved 52,234 claims for compensation fr om victims of violent crimes or their relatives in cases of death. Approved claims amounted to a total of PHP514,881,257 in compensation for victims and their families. The DOJ BOC said a proposed law currently pending in Congress aimed at increasing the amount of compensation for victims. The Board has assured individuals, particularly victims of violent crimes such as rape or their surviving relatives, as well as those who have experienced wrongful incarceration or detention, that it will provide assistance until they achieve complete mental and physical recovery. The DOJ BOC said the following may file claims for compensation before the Board: victims of violent crimes such as rape, sexual abuse, human trafficking, or those who have suffered serious physical injuries from assault; parents, spouses, or children of a victim killed through violence (shot or stabbed); judged by the court, imprisoned, and later acquitted by the appellate court on grounds of the applicant's innocence; detained by police witho ut charges filed with the prosecutor or court; victims of torture; and victims or relatives of a missing person. Source: Philippines News Agency