DOJ back to work-from-home scheme, online services continue

ecretary Menardo Guevarra on Tuesday said employees of the Department of Justice (DOJ) would once again be working from home.

“(Workers will go) back to work-from-home with rotating skeleton staff to man the front line and other key offices,” Guevarra said in a message to reporters.

He added that the prosecution service in areas under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) would continue via teleconferencing and other electronic means.

“The filing of complaints, affidavits, and other papers may be done online,” Guevarra said.

On Sunday night, President Rodrigo Duterte reverted Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal to MECQ from August 4 to 18, recognizing the plea of overworked medical front-liners for a “timeout” amid the increasing number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the country.

The two-week MECQ is expected to give front-liners’ a much-needed “breather” from Covid-19 cases, which have already exceeded 100,000.

Public and private sectors will also work on enhancing their test, trace, isolate, and treat capacity and implement stricter quarantine protocols.

Under MECQ, movements will be limited to accessing essential goods and services while mass gatherings will be prohibited.

Only critical government services and authorized humanitarian activities will be permitted.

Public transportation, motorcycle back riding, domestic flights, and inter-island travel will also be banned, while health care workers will be provided with free transportation.

Source: Philippines News Agency