MANILA: The Philippines' Carlos Yulo scored a gold Saturday at the International Gymnastics Federation's World Cup in Doha, Qatar. The 24-year-old Yulo won in the men's parallel bars final with a score of 15.200, beating Chinese Taipei's Hung Yuan-Hsi's 14.966 and Brazilian Caio Souza's 14.566. Earlier, he settled for silver in the vault event with a score of 15.066, behind Armenian Artur Davtyan (15.166). The tournament also gave the Philippines its 10th Paris Olympian and third gymnast in Levi Jung-Ruivivar. The 17-year-old sealed her slot after a silver medal finish in the uneven bars to join Yulo and Aleah Finnegan to the July 26 to Aug. 11 Summer Games. The international gymnastics federation said 318 gymnasts will compete for 54 medals in Paris -- 192 artistic, 94 rhythmic and 32 trampoline. The seven other Filipino Olympians so far are Ernest John Obiena, athletics - pole vault; Eumir Marcial, Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, boxing; and John Ceniza, Elreen Ann Ando and Vanessa Sarno, weightlift ing. Source: Philippines News Agency