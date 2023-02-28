DOH warns public against summer diseases

MANILA: Heatstroke and dehydration are two of the most common conditions during the dry season, a health official warned on Tuesday.

In a media briefing, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, Department of Health officer in charge, said they are waiting for the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration to declare the official start of the hot dry season but it would be wise to watch out for symptoms.

She noted that heatstroke and dehydration are more common among the elderly population.

Health experts define heatstroke as a condition where the body overheats after prolonged exposure or activities when the temperature is high.

Meanwhile, dehydration is a heat-related condition that may be caused by excessive sweating and lack of fluids.

“Kapag lumalabas po tayo, lagi po natin tatatandaan na magdala po tayo lagi ng tubig na pang-hydrate natin. Magdala tayo ng sombrero para po matakpan natin ang ulo saka magsuot po tayo ng (When going out, always bring drinking water for hydration. Bring hats to cover your heads and wear) light clothing so we will not really be affected by this,” she said.

Visiting tourist destinations and resorts to cool down during summer could also lead to ear infections, eye diseases such as conjunctivitis, and diarrhea.

Vergeire explained that diarrhea could be caused by unsafe drinking water or spoiled food.

She warned that food easily gets spoiled during the summer months so it is advisable to check on cooked meals before eating and to boil water for at least three minutes before drinking if it is from an unsafe source.

Skin diseases are also prevalent due to frequent sweating.

“Maligo po tayo as often as we can and also kapag may nangagati na sa ating balat, magpatingin na sa ating health center para malunasan na agad at hindi na po makapanghawa (Let’s take a bath as often as we can. When itchiness occurs, visit the nearest health center for treatment to prevent transmission),” she said

Source: Philippines News Agency