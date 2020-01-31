DOH-W. Visayas urges public to stay calm amid nCoV scare

The Department of Health-Center for Health Development 6 (Western Visayas) has urged the public to remain calm but vigilant as it emphasized that there is no known confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the region.

Health officials on Thursday confirmed they are monitoring one patient under investigation (PUI), a three-year-old boy, who arrived in Iloilo on January 27 and complained of fever.

The PUI though has no history of travel to Hubei province in China and has no history of exposure.

The patient remains to be confined at our referral facility. Currently, the patient has no fever and has not developed cough and colds, said Dr. Jane Juanico, DOH CHD 6 infectious disease cluster head in a phone interview.

She added that oropharyngeal and blood samples were also taken from the patient to be sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) for screening.

Juanico said they hoped the result will be made available soon although they were informed the average turnaround time is 24 to 48 hours upon receipt of the specimen.

She said anybody with exposure to the child may undergo house quarantine if they develop symptoms. However, as of now, there is no report of persons who went through consultation.

Based on the information they gathered, the child arrived in Iloilo on January 27 and just stayed at their hotel accommodation.

Juanico added that as of this time, the hotel has nothing to worry about as long as the exposure is not too close.

This novel coronavirus can be transmitted through droplet infection. The child has only manifested a fever, she added.

She said health protection is very essential regardless of whether or not the case is positive of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, she added that there is also a protocol that is being followed by the transport sector on how to disinfect and protect their staff such as drivers.

The Light of Glory (LOG) taxi unit that allegedly transported the child was also quarantined.

Rest assured that we at LOG are after the safety and welfare of all our passengers and staff. Proper disinfection processes have always been practiced, the LOG said in its official statement.

Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque III on Thursday afternoon confirmed a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan City, China tested positive for the 2019-nCoV. The patient arrived in the Philippines on January 21.

