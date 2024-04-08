DOH Usec Tayag retires after 35 years of service

MANILA: Undersecretary Enrique Tayag is retiring after more than 35 years of public service, the Department of Health (DOH) announced during its flag ceremony Monday. The DOH's executive committee and staff expressed gratitude for Tayag's 'exemplary service for the health of the nation.' "On behalf of the entire Department and the health sector, I thank Usec. Eric Tayag for his time and talent all these decades in the service of the Philippine health sector,' DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said. 'I am witness to his well-deserved progression from a young infectious disease doctor and epidemiologist, to health Undersecretary, chief information officer, and DOH spokesperson," he added. Assistant Secretary Ariel Valencia is expected to replace Tayag as head of the DOH Public Health Services Cluster (PHSC) in charge of epidemiology, disease prevention and control, and health promotion by April 15. Undersecretary Emmie Liza Perez-Chiong will be the new chief information officer, who will be in charge of the in formation and communications technology governance, strategy, plans, policies and standards. Meanwhile, Officer-in-Charge Assistant Secretary Albert Francis Domingo will be the DOH's new spokesperson. Tayag is also known as the 'Dancing Doctor' who encourages Filipinos to maintain an active lifestyle for good health through choreographed performances with other DOH staff. Source: Philippines News Agency