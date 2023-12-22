Latest News

DOH urges precautions, reports 1st 4 fireworks-related injuries

MANILA: The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday urged the public to keep safe this holiday season as it reported the first four fireworks-related injuries (FWRIs) in various regions of the country. The victims of FWRI cases mostly involved boys aged between six and 13 years old. Illegal boga, 5-star, and piccolo were the fireworks that caused the injuries. In a statement, the DOH said it is calling on the police, local leaders, traders, parents, and all the national government agencies to prevent injuries and deaths due to fireworks. 'Law enforcement and traders play a pivotal role in curbing these incidents by cracking down on illegal fireworks. Local governments and barangay leaders can contribute by organizing controlled fireworks displays, ensuring a joyful yet safe celebration for all,' the DOH said. 'Parents, too, are crucial guardians in this mission - supervise your children and set the right example for a Merry and Safe Christmas,' it added. DOH's surveillance of FWRIs started on December 21, a nd will run until January 5, 2024. Source: Philippines News Agency

