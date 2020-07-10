DOH urges LGUs to form contact tracing teams

The Department of Health (DOH) has asked the local government units (LGUs) in Western Visayas to organize their coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) contact tracing (CT) teams.

Dr. Jane Juanico, head of the infectious disease section of the Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD6), said on Friday that the creation of contact tracing teams is “part of the enhancement of the health capacity of our LGUs”.

“Even without confirmed cases, surveillance should be active in the community. Even if it’s only identified as suspect or probable, tracing should already be initiated,” she said in an interview.

“As per the minimum health standard in terms of Covid-19, the requirement is that per 800 population, there should be one assigned contact tracer. The target for the region as of the population in 2020 is 9, 958. Currently, our contact tracing members is 34 percent of the desired number,” she said.

Juanico added that the 3,437 tracers are in areas where there are confirmed Covid-19 cases. Sixty-four percent or equivalent to 2,201 CT members have been trained.

“Most of the gaps are in areas where there are no cases. That is one of our deliverables and hopefully, we can meet the minimum health standard in terms of contact tracers,” she said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), during their meeting on Wednesday, was urged to inform LGUs to already start forming their CT teams, Juanico said.

“If we want to ensure the quality of contact tracing, then increasing the number of contact tracers would be improved so it would be faster to locate the cases,” she added.

A team is being led by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and they can partner with the barangay health emergency response team (BHERTS) at the barangay level or health personnel at the municipal level.

Currently, the gaps are being monitored in cities of Bacolod and Iloilo and provinces of Capiz and Negros Occidental.

In Negros Occidental, the desired number of CT members is 2,977 but the trained CTs are 296; Capiz has 52 trained tracers out of the 951 desired number.

Iloilo City has 60 trained tracers out of the 536 desired number while Bacolod City has 26 trained CT out of the 710 needed.

Meanwhile, Aklan has the highest number of trained tracers with 737, Iloilo province has 687, Antique has 262 and Guimaras has 81.

Source: Philippines News Agency