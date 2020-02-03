DOH traces 74 contacts of 2 nCoV patients

The Department of Health Epidemiology Bureau (DOH-EB) on Monday reported that it has traced 74 contacts of the two patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The DOH earlier identified the two patients as a 38-year-old Chinese female and her 44-year-old Chinese male partner who died on Feb. 1, 2020.

"'Yung sa contact tracing may nakitaan tayo ng senyales ng ubo at sipon at ito ay kasama na sa 80 PUIs na ating ni-rereport ngayon (For the contact tracing, we detected signs of cough and colds and they are included in the 80 persons under investigation that we're reporting now), DOH-EB Director Ferchito Avelino said in a press briefing at the DOH main office.

As of noon Monday, the DOH reported that there are a total of 80 PUIs and 67 of them are currently admitted and isolated, while 10 have been discharged under strict monitoring.

It also reported one PUI mortality that turned out with a negative result, and two confirmed cases with one mortality.

"'Yung mga pinauwi po na sampu sila ay na-clear na, although sila ay pinapayuhan namin na maging conscious sa kanilang kalusugan, base sa kanilang laboratoryo sila ay negatibo sa nCoV (The ten people who were sent home have been cleared, although we've advised them to be conscious of their health, based on their laboratory results, they are negative of nCoV)," Avelino said.

Avelino added that the contacts of the two nCoV patients have already been advised to undergo home quarantine.

"Gusto namin linawin na ang home quarantine na sinasabi namin ay isolation lamang din sa loob ng bahay, ibig sabihin wala silang priviledge makipaghalubilo sa mga miyembro ng kanilang pamilya habang binabantayan po sila sa loob ng (We want to clarify that home quarantine means isolation inside the house, this means they don't have the privilege to mingle with their family members while they're being monitored for) 14 days," he said.

The two patients took Cebu Pacific flights 5J 241 from Hong Kong to Cebu and DG 6519 from Cebu to Dumaguete City on January 21 and Philippine Airlines flight PR 2542 from Dumaguete to Manila on January 25.

Meanwhile, DOH Undersecretary Eric Domingo said the department will dispose of the cadaver of the Chinese male as per medical standard operating procedures.

"We handle the cadaver as potentially infectious, and it is being treated with care, and cremation will be done as soon as possible," Domingo said.

To avoid the spread of the nCoV nationwide, Domingo advised the public to report to health authorities potential cases of the virus.

"Lahat ng (All the) DOH medical centers - level 2 and level 3 hospitals - are capable. It is included in our licensing requirements for level 2 and level 3 hospitals that you should have the isolation facilities to be able to handle infectious disease cases," he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency