﻿DOH to use vulnerable groups’ vax rate as basis for alert levels

Alert levels in certain areas could only be de-escalated to Level 1 once 80 percent of its senior citizens and individuals with comorbidities population are vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

During his presentation to President Rodrigo Duterte Monday night, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said 80 percent vaccination rate of the eligible population is one gauge being considered by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases (IATF) in deciding on the alert levels in different areas.

“At kung hindi po sila ay makarating diyan po sa panukatan na iyan ay hindi po natin sila puwedeng ibaba (If they aren’t able to comply with that, they can’t be de-escalated) to Alert Level 1,” Duque said.

“So, maganda po itong karagdagang metric na atin pong isasama sa pag-assess ng sino ba ang at ano ba ang mga lugar na hinog na (So, this a good metric in assessing which places are ready) for an Alert Level 1,” he added.

About 134,332,014 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered as of February 21.

Of the total amount, 61,898,823 were administered as the first dose, 62,652,101 as second dose, and 9,781,090 as booster shots.

Data from the Department of Health’s Covid-19 Vaccination Dashboard on February 9 showed among the senior citizen population, about 5,099,909 have received their first dose, 6,253,846 completed their second dose, and 1,580,226 got their booster shots.

Meantime, some 7,820,800 individuals with comorbidities are partially vaccinated, 9,006,721 are fully vaccinated and 1,688,505 have received their booster shots.

Source: Philippines News Agency