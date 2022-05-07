﻿DOH to set up vaccination stations in poll precincts

The Department of Health (DOH) will set up coronavirus vaccination booths in polling precincts nationwide on election day .

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a “Laging Handa” briefing on Saturday that primary series and booster doses will be made available.

“May sinet-up po tayong vaccination sites sa lahat ng polling precinct. Pagkatapos pong bumoto, maaari kayong dumiretso doon kung wala pa kayong booster o ‘di kaya’y kailangan pang kumpletuhin ang primary series (We have vaccination sites in all polling precincts. Once you are done voting, if you have yet to get a booster or complete the primary series you can get vaccinated there),” she said.

Vergeire assured that “everything is in order” following a series of meetings with the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

“Handa naman ang gobyerno para (makapagdaos) ng safe na halalan pero nakiki-usap din ako, hindi kaya ng gobyerno alone. Kailangan natin ng tulong ng ating mga kababayan para mapanatiling ligtas tayong lahat sa araw ng eleksyon (The government is ready to stage a safe election but I am appealing to everyone, the government cannot do this alone. We need to do our part to make the polls safe),” Vergeire said.

She said the DOH has mobilized its regional offices to extend assistance to local governments and ensure minimum public health and safety protocols would be followed.

Apart from vaccination sites, the DOH will establish health stations in polling precincts where voters can proceed in case of a health emergency or should they exhibit Covid-19 symptoms.

“We conducted a simulation exercise together with Comelec officials last Thursday, so everything is in order. We are closely coordinating with Comelec for our health protocols,” Vergeire said in Filipino.

Based on the latest DOH data, Covid-19 cases in the country average 184 daily, while cases in the National Capital Region are at 74 per day.

Vergeire said there are areas where cases are increasing but the figures only range “less than 35 cases at the most” and do not translate to increased admissions in hospitals.

Source: Philippines News Agency