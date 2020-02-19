DOH to monitor repatriated OFWs even after quarantine period

The Department of Health (DOH) will continue monitoring the health condition of Filipinos repatriated from Wuhan, China even after they have completed the 14-day quarantine period, a health official said Wednesday.

DOH Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, in a press briefing at the DOH main office, reported the 49 Filipinos quarantined at the Athlete's Village in the New Clark City in Tarlac are asymptomatic -- no signs and symptoms of the coronavirus disease 2019.

"They include the medical team and the plane crew, except for a 38-year-old pregnant woman who had high blood pressure and 'pamamanas,' so she was brought to the referral hospital with her husband who's also quarantined in the facility," Vergeire said.

The DOH is looking into the completion of the 14-day quarantine period by Saturday.

Vergeire added the government will take them home to their respective provinces after the quarantine period.

"Some already have signified na susunduin sila ng mga kamag-anak nila (that their relatives will fetch them). They'll still be monitored, bibigyan pa rin natin ng accountability ang ating (we'll still give accountability to our) regional offices to monitor their conditions for the next two weeks, so we'll know any symptom that they might be exhibiting," she said.

On Feb. 19, about 29 adults and one infant arrived in the country from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus disease 2019 outbreak and were placed under a 14-day quarantine period to ensure they're negative of the disease.

Source: Philippines News agency