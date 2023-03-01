DOH teams deployed to Negros city to check amoebiasis surge

BACOLOD CITY: The Department of Health (DOH) has deployed teams from its central and regional offices to San Carlos City in Negros Occidental province which is under a state of a health emergency, following a surge in amoebiasis cases in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, personnel of the Epidemiology Bureau and DOH-Western Visayas Environmental and Occupational Health Section proceeded to the northern Negros city, and will report for duty until Friday.

DOH-Western Visayas Regional Director Adriano Suba-an said a team from the region was initially sent to San Carlos City on Feb. 22 after reports that cases of intestinal illness have been increasing in the locality.

“Now, they will be joined by the team coming from the central office. It will be a joint force between the DOH central office and the Center for Health Development of Western Visayas together with the local government unit and the City Health Office that will look into the situation,” he told reporters.

Data from the San Carlos City Hospital showed that a total of 268 patients have been admitted for intestinal illnesses from Feb. 1 to March 1, including 103 for acute gastroenteritis and 165 for amoebiasis.

As of 7 a.m. on March 1, there are 52 active cases or those still confined, of which 28 are due to amoebiasis and 24 for acute gastroenteritis.

Two young children have already died after suffering from dehydration, according to the City Health Office.

On Feb. 22, Mayor Renato Gustilo issued Executive Order 79, declaring a state of health emergency amid the “alarming concerns on the rising cases of amoebiasis.”

The mayor said he directed “strong coordination among barangays in spreading public awareness regarding this surge and how to prevent it.”

