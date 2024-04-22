MALASIQUI: The Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Ilocos Region (DOH-CHD-1) targets to immunize 104,281 children to fight the surge in cases of vaccine- preventable diseases through the 'Everyday Bakuna Day' program. 'The goal of the campaign is to make immunization services available everyday in all primary healthcare facilities for parents and caregivers to bring their children anytime of the week for their vaccination,' DOH-CHD-1 regional director Dr. Paula Paz Sydiongco said in a statement on Monday. Sydiongco said parents do not have wait for Wednesdays, the scheduled vaccination day. 'They could have it any day from Monday to Friday,' she said. Sydiongco pointed out that only through immunization can children's health be protected. Among the vaccine-preventable diseases are tuberculosis, hepatitis B, poliovirus, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and Human Papilloma Virus, among others. DOH-CHD-1 medical officer Dr. Rheuel Bobis said vaccines for measles, rubella, pertussis and oth er vaccine-preventable diseases are free for children at government hospitals and health centers. Measles cases rose to 38 in the region to date, from 27 cases the whole of 2023, while a confirmed case of pertussis has been recorded. Source: Philippines News Agency