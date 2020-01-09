DOH-Soccsksargen allots P9-M to fix quake-hit NoCot hospitals

The Department of Health (DOH) in the Soccsksargen region has joined the bandwagon in helping North Cotabato rise from the rubbles after three major earthquakes rocked the province last year.

Dr. Aristides Tan, DOH-12 regional director, paid a visit to the office of North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco in Barangay Amas, Kidapawan City on Wednesday to inform her of the DOH program for two hospitals in the province.

The earthquakes caused damage to some equipment and facilities in government facilities in the towns of M'lang and Tulunan, Tan told Catamco.

Tan also told Catamco that his office has allotted PHP9 million from the agency's quick response fund to finance the repair and rehabilitation of district hospital in M'lang and the Fr. Tulio Favali District Hospital in Tulunan.

Of the total allocation, Tan said PHP4 million will be given to M'lang District Hospital while the remaining PHP5 million to the Favali District Hospital.

On behalf of the people of North Cotabato, I would to express my appreciation for your action. Our people are the beneficiaries and we are glad for that, Catamco told Tan and other health officials.

Source: Philippines News Agency