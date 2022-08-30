DOH sends medical supplies to ‘Florita’ victims in Ilocos Norte

The Department of Health-Ilocos Region sent out medical supplies to the province of Ilocos Norte to augment the existing stock of medicines and emergency provisions such as first aid and hygiene kits.

Regional Director Paula Paz M. Sydiongco said the health commodities amounting to some PHP150,000 were delivered last Thursday to be distributed by the provincial office to families affected by typhoon “Florita”.

"Ang regional office po ay laging nakahanda at nakaantabay upang magbigay ng tulong sa panahon ng kalamidad gaya ng nagdaang lindol at bagyo. (The regional office is always ready and on standby to give assistance in time of calamities, including the recent earthquake and cyclone). We have also provided medical assistance in the provinces of Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan and La Union aside from the prepositioned drugs and supplies at the provincial DOH offices (PDOHO),” she said in a statement on Saturday.

“Nakahanda rin po ang ating mga pampublikong hospital maging ang mga PDOHO offices upang magbigay ng karagdagang tulong medical sakaling kailanganin anumang oras. (The public hospitals are also prepared, even the PDOHO offices to extend additional medical help in case the need arises anytime). We are always in close coordination with the local government units, district hospitals 24/7 through our health emergency response unit to provide health assistance and medical services," Sydiongco added.

The Ilocos Norte Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Council placed the initial damage brought about by Severe Tropical Storm Florita at about PHP10 million. There were 827 families reported to be affected.

Sydiongco strongly advised residents to stay on alert during cyclones and even heavy rains as they can cause flash floods.

“Palagi po tayong mag-ingat upang tayo po ay malayo sa anumang sakuna at maging ligtas (Let us always be cautious so we can stay away from harm and be safe),” she reminded the public

Source: Philippines News Agency