DOH reports 85% recovery rate from Covid-19

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday announced that the number of patients infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) continues to improve, reporting an average of around 2,200 cases every day nationwide.

In an interview, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reported on the updates of Covid-19 cases in the country, where she said that the recovery rate from the infectious disease has already reached 85 percent.

“Nakikita po natin na bumaba naman po ang mga numbers natin generally sa buong bansa. Makikita po natin that we are averaging about 2,000 to 2,200 new cases per day compared po in the previous weeks and months na umabot po tayo ng 3,000 hanggang 3,500 [We have seen a decreasing number across the country. We are averaging about 2,000 to 2,200 new cases per day compared in the previous weeks and months where it is between 3,000 to 3,500],” she said during the Network Briefing News with host Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar.

The latest DOH data as of Oct. 13 showed 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number to 344,713. There are 40 new deaths due to the coronavirus disease, bringing the death toll to 6,372, while the recoveries are up by 327, raising total recoveries to 293,383.

“We are now at around 85 percent recovery rate and we have 1.8 percent case fatality rate,” she added.

However, Vergeire warned the public of the possible rise of infection should they return to complacency following safety protocols.

“Ang tanging bilin nga po namin sa ating mga kababayan, we cannot be complacent at this point. Kailangan po vigilant pa rin tayo para tuluy-tuloy po nating mapababa ang kaso dito sa ating bansa [We are reminding the public that we cannot be complacent at this point. We need to remain vigilant so we can further decrease the number of cases in our country],” she said noting that cases of clustered infections are still present.

She also explained the key indicator on the bid to flatten the curve, which is ensuring that the frequency of the infection slows down, while continuously ramping up the healthcare capacity of the country.

“Pag pinag-usapan po ang flattening of the curve, kailangan hindi lang yung numero ang tinitingnan natin. Ang objective po ng flattening of the curve is making the increase of number na longer period of time [When we talk about flattening of the curve, we just don’t look at the numbers. The objective of flattening the curve is to make the increase in the number of cases happen over a longer period of time],” she said.

“Ibig sabihin, pinapahaba po natin yung panahon na sakaling tataas ang mga kaso para yung ating healthcare system ay makaagapay [This means we need the number of Covid-19 cases to stretch out over a longer period of time, just in case, so that our healthcare system can keep up],” she added.

At present the country’s healthcare utilization rate for critical cases is at 47 percent.

Vergeire said there are still other areas whose capacities to accommodate positive patients are a challenge. She said the DOH is focusing on pouring assistance to them as well.

“We can say that we are having good indication na nasa tamang direksyon po ang ating response at maganda po ang ating nakikitang pagbaba dito sa Pilipinas [We can say that we are having good indication that we are in the right direction in our response],” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency