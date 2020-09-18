DOH reports 3,257 new Covid-19 cases, recoveries at 208,790

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 3,257 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the country’s total to 279,526 since the pandemic began.

In its daily Covid-19 bulletin, the DOH said the new infections bring the country’s active Covid-19 cases to 65,906.

Of the new cases, it said the National Capital Region (NCR) had the most at 997, followed by Bulacan at 282, Cavite at 179, Negros Occidental at 152, and Cebu at 127.

Of the active cases, it said the majority exhibit mild symptoms or 87.5 percent, followed by asymptomatic at 8.8 percent, those in critical condition at 2.6 percent, and those with severe symptoms at 1.1 percent.

It also reported 733 new recoveries, bringing the country’s total to 208,790; with 47 new deaths to bring the total casualties against Covid-19 at 4,830.

About half of all beds reserved for Covid-19 cases nationwide are occupied, while 26 percent of the country’s 2,200 ventilators are in use.

To date, it said the country has 1,900 beds at intensive care units with 50 percent occupancy, 13,800 isolation beds at 45 percent occupancy, and 5,700 ward beds at 46 percent occupancy.

In NCR, beds are nearing critical levels at about 61.33 percent occupancy, while 38 percent of its 864 ventilators are in use.

In Region 7 (Central Visayas), roughly 31 percent of all beds for Covid-19 are occupied, while 27 percent of the region’s 171 ventilators are in use.

In Region 4A (Calabarzon), Covid-19 beds are also nearing critical levels at about 59 percent occupancy, while 22 percent of its 273 ventilators are in use. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency