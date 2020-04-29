DOH reports 254 new Covid-19 cases, 48 new recoveries

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported 254 new persons infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 8,212.

At a Covid-19 virtual presser, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also reported 48 new recoveries and 28 new deaths.

The total number of recovered cases nationwide is now 1,023 while the death toll has climbed to 558.

Vergeire reported that latest data show 1,552 health care workers are infected with the disease.

Of the total number, 571 are nurses, 548 are physicians or doctors, 97 are nursing assistants, 60 are medical technologists, 30 are radiologic technologists, 18 are respiratory therapists, 17 are midwives, 11 pharmacists and 200 are other health care workers such as dentists, barangay health care workers and administrative aids.

“Mula dito, 32 ang kumpirmadong pumanaw sa Covid-19 kabilang dito ang 24 na physicians at pitong nurse (From this, 32 were confirmed to have died from Covid-19, including 24 physicians and 7 nurses),” Vergeire said.

About 232 healthcare workers have recovered.

As of April 28, the DOH has delivered personal protective equipment (PPE) — 287,640 coveralls, 1,700,390 face masks, 345,700 gloves, 168,175 gowns, 149,775 kN95 masks, 83,680 N95 masks, 41,292 face shields, 371,800 head caps, 2,392 thermal scanners, 157,503 goggles, 30 non-invasive ventilators and two sanitation tents — to hospitals and health care facilities nationwide.

Vergeire said the Covid-19 testing laboratories nationwide have recorded 89,021 total unique individual tests.

“At 78,730 o 88.44 percent dito ay nagtala ng negative results, samantalang 10,139 o 11.39 percent naman ang nagtala ng positibong results. Muli, lilinawin lang po namin na ang total positive tests ay maaaring mas mataas sa total confirmed cases dahil ito ay dumadaan pa rin sa case validation and processing (about 78,730 o 88.44 percent here yielded negative results, while 10,139 or 11.39 percent yielded positive results. We just want to clarify that the total positive tests are higher than the total confirmed cases because they still go through case validation and processing),” Vergeire said.

Source: Philippines News Agency