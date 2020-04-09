DOH reports 206 new Covid-19 cases, 28 new recoveries

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported 206 new positive coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, bringing the country’s total to 4,076.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the DOH also reported 28 new recoveries for a total of 124; and 21 new deaths for a total of 203.

In a statement, the department said its Covid-19 tracker would be inaccessible until April 11 and would be re-launched on April 12 with updated graphs and charts.

It added that the downloadable anonymized patient-level data sets would be provided to allow the academic and research community to undertake further analysis.

"We recognize that this is a time when information about Covid-19 transmission is vital. Rest assured that your DOH will continue to publish case bulletins daily and will remain open to answering your questions about Covid-19 prevention, transmission, and management through our call center numbers: 1555 or 894-COVID," the DOH said