DOH reports 198 new Covid-19 cases, 70 new recoveries

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 198 new persons infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,777.

During a Covid-19 virtual presser, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also reported 70 new recoveries and 10 new deaths.

The total number of recovered cases nationwide is now 932 while the death toll has climbed to 511.

“Ayon sa pinakahuling datos, mayroon na po tayong 1,245 na healthcare workers na naging positibo sa (Based on the latest data, we have so far 1,245 healthcare workers who tested positive for) Covid-19,” Vergeire said.

Of the total number, 472 are nurses, 464 are physicians or doctors, 69 are nursing assistants, 41 are medical technologists, 25 are radiologic technologists and 10 are midwives.

"Mula dito, 27 ang kumpirmadong pumanaw sa Covid-19 kabilang dito ang 21 na physicians o doktor at anim na nurses (About 27 among them were confirmed to have died from Covid-19 and these include 21 physicians or doctors and six are nurses)" Vergeire said.