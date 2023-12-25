DOH reports 16 new fireworks-related injuries

MANILA: The Department of Health (DOH) reported an additional 16 new fireworks-related injuries, bringing the number to 28 cases, six days before the New Year revelry. As of 6 a.m. Monday, DOH data show that new cases included one eye injury of a passive onlooker at a designated area. Their ages range from 6 to 35 years. Only one of them is female. 'About 94 percent took place at home or in the street. Many, 31 percent, happened in the National Capital Region,' the DOH said. Seven or 44 percent of the firecrackers involved were legal. Currently, the total case count is 28, with 10 of them classified as passive involvement. Republic Act 7183 and Executive Order 28 series of 2017 regulate and control the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices. 'Fireworks use both at or near the home and even at designated areas can still harm even those not lighting them,' the DOH said. 'It is better for professionals at community fireworks displays to do the show, with watchers far away at a safe distance.' Source: Philippines News Agency