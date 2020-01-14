DOH reminds public anew to wear dust masks vs. Taal ashfall

The Department of Health (DOH) reminded the public anew to keep their noses and mouths covered by wearing a dust mask to avoid asthma triggers and other respiratory diseases due to the ash fall from the eruption of Taal Volcano.

In a statement Monday night, the DOH said residents near Taal Volcano and in areas where volcanic ashes are thick must wear N95 masks while people living in places with less volcanic ashes may use a surgical mask, a piece of cloth, or a bandana to cover their noses and mouths.

Apart from respiratory problems, the DOH said volcanic ashes can also harm the eyes, advising the public to remain indoors and avoid going outdoors unless during emergencies.

"Magsuot ng salamin at goggles para protektahan ang mata sa ashfall. Iwasang gumamit ng contact lenses, kung maaari gumamit muna ng salamin (Wear eyeglasses and goggles to protect the eyes from ashfall. Avoid wearing contact lenses, use eyeglasses first if possible)," it added.

In case of eye irritation, the DOH reminded the public to refrain from rubbing their eyes and to wash them with clean water.

Persistent eye and respiratory problems must be consulted with appropriate health specialists, the DOH said.

To keep volcanic ashes from entering residential and business establishments, the DOH said windows and doors must be closed at all times.

Hanging moist curtains by the windows and doors would keep volcanic ashes from penetrating indoors, the DOH added.

Source: Philippines News Agency