DOH Region 8 on alert vs. influenza-like illnesses

The Department of Health (DOH) in Eastern Visayas (Region 8) is closely monitoring influenza-like illnesses amid concern on the mysterious pneumonia-causing virus in China.

In an interview Thursday, Roderick Boyd Cerro, chief of the DOH regional epidemiology and surveillance unit, said surveillance officers in hospitals have been alerted to watch for incidences of influenza so they could be properly attended to.

Apparently, this unidentified virus causes pneumonia. We have to be doubly cautious to make sure that we are free of the virus, Cerro told the Philippine News Agency, adding that the department has antiviral and personal protective equipment readily available when needed.

The mystery viral pneumonia has sparked public concern about a resurgence of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), however, Cerro clarified that it is SARS-like, but it is not SARS.

On Jan. 5, the World Health Organization confirmed 44 pneumonia cases of unknown causes in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China.

The clinical signs and symptoms reported in patients were mainly fever, with a few patients having difficulty in breathing, and chest radiographs showing invasive lesions of both lungs.

In response, the DOH has alerted the health department's Bureau of Quarantine to closely watch all sea and airports for travelers manifesting fever or signs of respiratory infection.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque urged the public, especially those with history of travel from China, to seek immediate medical check-up if experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The health department assures the public they are on top of the situation with the intensified public health measures and surveillance to prevent the entry of said mysterious disease from China into the country.

