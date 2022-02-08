﻿DOH records 8.3K new Covid-19 cases; active tally down to 126K

For the sixth straight day, new Covid-19 cases were below 10,000 as the Department of Health (DOH) tallied 8,361 on Sunday.

The DOH case bulletin as of 4 p.m. showed 126,227 active cases, lower than the 136,436 the day before.

At its peak this year due to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, active cases reached 291,618 on January 21.

Of the active cases, 4,864 are asymptomatic, 116,598 are mild, 3,008 are moderate, 1,447 are severe, and 310 are critical.

The DOH also reported 18,431 new recoveries, pushing the number of those who recuperated from the disease to 3,428,815, or 95 percent of the overall 3,609,568 count since the pandemic began in March 2020.

A total of 312 fatalities raised the death toll to 54,526.

To date, 42 percent of 3,800 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 39 percent of 20,900 isolation beds, and 37 percent of 15,500 ward beds for Covid-19 patients nationwide are occupied.

In Metro Manila, at least 35 percent of 1,300 ICU beds, 31 percent of 4,600 isolation beds, and 33 percent of 4,300 ward beds are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency