DOH records 2,350 HFMD cases in W. Visayas

ILOILO CITY: The Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH WV CHD) has warned of increasing cases of hand, foot and mouth disease with 2,350 cases from Jan. 1 to Feb. 4 compared with 132 cases in the same period last year.

Airene B. Legarda, medical technologist II and DOH Regional Food and Water Borne Disease Program coordinator, said on Thursday they are focused on the hygiene and sanitation aspect since HFMD is a viral disease and can spread faster.

“We met with the provincial and city health offices and so far none has declared an outbreak. However our local government units released an executive order regarding the prevention, detection, isolation, treatment and reintegration strategy regarding HFMD,” she said in an interview.

HFMD can spread through direct contact with the infected person, contaminated surfaces, or infected fecal material and respiratory droplets.

Legarda said the resumption of face-to-face activities could be one of the factors that contributed to the jump in the number of cases.

“Most of the provinces and cities in Western Visayas have increasing cases,” she said, adding they have observed the hike in cases during the third and fourth quarters of 2022.

Based on data from the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, the province with the most cases is Iloilo with 1,132; Antique with 240; and Negros Occidental, with 331.

Other cases were from Aklan with 132, Capiz has 156, Guimaras with 162, Iloilo City with 154, and Bacolod City with 32.

The vulnerable population, as per data, included children aged one to five years old.

Legarda added that the disease is mostly mild but in some rare instances when left unmanaged or untreated can progress into severe HFMD involving the central nervous system.

What is alarming, she said, is the hike in cases so there is a need to focus on educating the public that HFMD is preventable through the practice of health standards such as hand washing and disinfection, wearing of face masks, and isolation of the infected persons.

She added that recuperated patients still face the risk of getting reinfected.

Antique Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) information officer Irene Dulduco, said on Thursday that HFMD cases are already recorded in 14 out of the 18 municipalities in the province.

From Jan. 1 to Feb. 4 last year, Antique recorded 29 HFMD cases compared with 240 infections in the same period this year.

“We are advising parents to isolate their children if they have signs and symptoms of the viral disease to prevent further spread,” Dulduco said.

She said that once the parents could see blisters on the hands, foot and mouth of their children or any other signs and symptoms of the disease they have to inform their barangay health worker for surveillance in their areas.

