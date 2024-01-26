DOH receives emergency operations equipment from EU, WHO

The Department of Health (DOH) has received emergency operation center-information and communications technology (EOC-ICT) equipment worth PHP4.8 million from the European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO). In a joint statement Friday, the DOH said the equipment would enable the EOCs to provide efficient response to public health emergencies or disasters and ensure continuity of health services delivery during crises. The East Avenue Medical Center and the Centers for Health Development of Central Luzon, Central Visayas and Davao are among the EOCs to be equipped as they are all strategic to coordinate sub-national scale emergency operations or act as alternative national emergency operations centers. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa noted that the DOH is set to ensure a prompt and effective response in safeguarding the health and well-being of every Filipino as it improves its capabilities through collaboration and cutting-edge initiatives of the WHO and EU. 'This collaboration is more than just a technological upgrade; it will let DOH respond swiftly, organize effectively, and protect the health and well-being of every Filipino especially the most vulnerable during public health emergencies and disasters," Herbosa said. The donation is part of the PHP1.232 billion (20 million euro) South East Asia Health Pandemic Response and Preparedness program. It aims to strengthen the region's national health systems to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and help ensure they can cope with future health crises. 'The European Union has been a steadfast ally of the Philippines both in tackling disasters with humanitarian aid, and also by supporting national and local authorities' work on disaster preparedness for many years now. In particular, since 2020, health emergencies have become a very real threat,' EU Delegation to the Philippines Head of Cooperation Christoph Wagner said. The program has invested around PHP141.68 million (2.3 million Euro) in the country in the past three years. Source: Philippin es News Agency