DOH pushes for non-selective vaccination drive vs. measles in BARMM

MANILA: A 'non-selective' immunization drive will be conducted in Mindanao following the announcement of a measles outbreak in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), a health official said Monday. In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview over PTV 4, Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Eric Tayag said young children will receive vaccines against measles regardless if they have or have not been immunized previously. 'Madi-delay kung tatanungin po o hihingiin iyong katibayan sa card kung nabakunahan na o hindi. Kung nag-aalala kayo na baka sumobra, ma-overdose, wala pong ganoong sa bakuna (There will be a delay if we will ask or request for proof if the child is vaccinated or not. If parents are concerned about overdose, there is no such thing with regard to vaccines),' he said. Tayag said such explanation would address vaccine hesitancy among parents in the BARMM. Last week, the Ministry of Health (MOH) of the BARMM declared a measles outbreak in the region after three children -tw o in Lanao del Sur and one in Sulu- were reported to have died of measles since January this year. For the period of Jan. 1 to March 20, the MOH surveillance unit has logged 592 measles cases in the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Cotabato and Marawi. About 220, or 37 percent, of the tally came from Lanao del Sur. It is followed by Maguindanao del Norte with 148 cases; Sulu with 91; Marawi with 80; Maguindanao del Sur and the Special Geographic Area with 11; Basilan with nine; Cotabato City with four; and Tawi-Tawi with three. The MOH said 521, or 88 percent of the cases, were unvaccinated against measles. 'Alam mo kasi kapag nagka-tigdas na ay protektado ka na rin, parang nabakunahan ka na rin. Kaya lang, mahirap ding i-confirm kung sabi-sabi lang kaya non-selective (When you had measles, you're already protected, like you're already vaccinated. But it's difficult to confirm if it's just hearsay, that's why we go for n on-selective [vaccination]),' Tayag said. He said children less than 10 years old and as young as six months old must be vaccinated. "Uunahin muna iyong hanggang less than five, iyan po ay malaki ang gagawin sa BARMM kasi mangangailangan tayo ng maraming magbabakuna (Those who are less than five years old will be prioritized, that will be a big task in BARMM because many vaccinators will be needed),' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency