DOH open to hiring workers who lost jobs from private hospitals

The Department of Health (DOH) is open to hiring health care workers who lost their jobs from private hospitals as a result of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak.

In a virtual public briefing on Wednesday, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said health care workers whose salaries could no longer be paid by private hospitals are welcome to apply to the DOH’s Emergency Hiring Program.

“Mayroon po tayong 15,000 (slots) na pinapa-apruba para sa Department of Budget and Management para po magkaroon tayo ng (We’re requesting the DBM to approve 15,000 slots so we can have the) necessary cadre, in preparation if we’re going to have that peak of cases,” Vergeire said.

The latest DOH situation report shows that as of May 4, the department has received 50 facility requests for the emergency hiring of health care workers.

“Mayroon naman po tayong 2,258 slots na approved na para sa (personnel) hiring sa 35 facilities sa bansa. Kasama po dito ang quarantine facilities, 709 na personnel ang natanggap sa anim na ospital (We have 2,258 approved slots for personnel hiring for 35 facilities nationwide, including quarantine facilities, and about 709 personnel were already hired in six hospitals) and quarantine facilities,” she said.

Under the nurses’ deployment program, the DOH has re-deployed 545 nurses — 195 in Luzon and 350 in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Source: Philippines News Agency