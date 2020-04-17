DOH needs to be more decisive, responsive: Go

Following the apology and admission of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to the lapses of the Department of Health (DOH) in responding to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Friday said the department now needs to step up for the country to swiftly defeat the pandemic.

In a statement, Go said Duque’s apology should serve as an “eye-opener” for the latter and the entire DOH to “shape up” and boost their efforts in combating the disease, especially since President Rodrigo Duterte has given his full trust, as well as all the resources the department needs to fulfill its mandate.

“Secretary Duque and the entire DOH have to be more decisive and more responsive to the needs of our people. We need them to step up and work better for our country to overcome this crisis as soon as possible,” he said.

Go said the DOH cannot do it alone in the fight against Covid-19.

He said everyone’s cooperation and support is also needed to swiftly defeat the “invisible enemy,”

“Tulungan rin natin sila (DOH) at magbayanihan tayo para mas mabilis nating malampasan ang pagsubok na ito (Let us also help the DOH and cooperate with each other for us to swiftly overcome this adversity),” Go said.

“The whole government and even the private sector are taking part in this fight in order for us to heal as one. This is a fight for all and of all Filipinos. That’s why we need to help and cooperate with each other,” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency