﻿DOH logs lowest new Covid-19 cases this year at 1,019

The Department of Health on Tuesday logged 1,019 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the lowest single day tally of infections in the country this year.

This pushed the nation’s overall record of confirmed infections to 3,654,284.

The latest Covid-19 bulletin indicated 56,668 active cases while total recoveries rose to 3,541,840 after 2,988 new recovered cases were recorded.

Out of the active cases, 51,395 are mild, 2,840 are moderate, 704 are asymptomatic, 1,425 are severe, and 304 are critical.

“Of the 1,019 reported cases today, 982 (96 percent) occurred within the recent 14 days — Feb. 9 to 22, 2022,” the DOH reported.

The regions with the most cases in the recent two weeks were the National Capital Region (NCR) with 197 or 20 percent, Calabarzon with 124 or 13 percent, and the Ilocos Region with 85 or 9 percent of the new infections.

The death toll has reached 55,776 with 13 new deaths, representing 1.53 percent of overall cases.

“Of the 13 deaths, 6 occurred in February 2022 (46 percent), 5 in January 2022 (38 percent), 1 in October 2021 (8 percent), and 1 in September 2021 (8 percent) due to the late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya,” the DOH said.

COVIDKaya is a digital application used by healthcare workers to collect and share data about Covid-19 cases.

According to the February 20 data, about 6.4 percent of 18,177 who were tested turned out positive for coronavirus.

“Some 104 duplicates were removed from the total case count as 98 of these are recoveries,” the DOH said.

Meanwhile, 52 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after validation.

All laboratories were operational on February 19 but five were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

The DOH said the three laboratories contributed, on average, 0.1 percent of samples tested, and 0.3 percent among positive individuals based on data in the past 14 days.

To date, 29 percent of 3,800 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 24 percent of 20,700 isolation beds, 19 percent of 14,200 ward beds, and 16 percent of 3,100 ventilators are used by patients with Covid-19 nationwide.

In the NCR, 26 percent of 1,300 ICU beds, 24 percent of 4,600 isolation beds, 26 percent of 4,000 ward beds, and 19 percent of 1,000 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency