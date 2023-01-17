DOH logs 88% fully vaxxed in Davao Region

DAVAO CITY: At least 88.2 percent of the targeted population for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination in Davao Region are fully immunized, the regional Department of Health (DOH-11) office said Tuesday.

As of Monday, DOH-11 said the figure tallies to some 3,348,331 vaccinated individuals in the region, or some 7,491,242 vaccine doses have been administered in the region.

Some 94.9 percent or 3,602,170 individuals have received their first dose of the vaccine that included the single shot Johnson and Johnson jabs, the agency said.

Of the fully vaccinated, at least 18 percent or 684,397 individuals got their first booster shots, while 3.6 percent, or 136,295 individuals were administered second booster shots.

"Covid-19 vaccination efforts are continuing throughout the region. Let's get vaccinated, get your booster shots now," DOH-11 said in a statement.

Meanwhile, some 104 new Covid-19 cases were recorded from Jan. 9 to 15 in the region.

The DOH-11, however, said the latest figure is lower by 11.9 percent than the Covid-19 cases reported from Jan. 2 to 8, at 118.

Only 29 admissions of 264 Covid-19 cases were severe and critical. At least one Covid-19 patient died.

The health care utilization showed a capacity of 25.6 percent for non-intensive care unit (ICU) bed use and 49.2 percent for ICU bed use.

