DOH logs 23 new Covid-19 recoveries; total now 499,772

Twenty-three more patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Monday, pushing the country’s overall tally of recovered cases to 499,772.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said the figures represent 92.7 percent of those who tested positive for the virus nationwide.

The agency also reported 1,690 new confirmed cases and 52 new deaths.

These figures brought the overall tally of active cases to 27,992 and the death toll to 11,231.

The DOH said about 88.5 percent of the active cases are mild, 5.4 percent are asymptomatic, 2.7 percent are severe, 0.63 percent are moderate, and 3.1 percent are in critical condition.

“Four duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, two were recovered cases. Moreover, 46 cases that were previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” it added.

DOH data on Feb. 7 showed that 1,117 or 6.1 percent of 18,322 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

Currently, there are 26,600 beds dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Available are 62 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 66 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, and 77 percent of 6,000 ward beds.

About 79 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for Covid-19 patients’ use.

The DOH reminded the public to continue observing the minimum health standards, especially when going outdoors — the proper wearing of face masks and face shields, avoiding cramped places where physical distancing is impossible, and avoid staying outside for a long period.