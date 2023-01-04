DOH logs 20 firecracker injuries in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY: The Department of Health in Bicol (DOH-7) on Wednesday recorded 20 cumulative firecracker-related injuries from Dec. 21 to Jan. 3.

In a report, the agency said 12 of the injured are from Albay province, five from Camarines Sur, two from Camarines Norte, and one from Naga City.

DOH-7 said “kwitis” was the most common cause of injuries, registering seven cases, followed by “five-star” with five cases; improvised canon, four cases; fountain, one; and unknown fireworks, three.

“All the 20 individuals were discharged already and sent home, and surveillance will continue until Jan. 6,” the report said. (

