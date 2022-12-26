DOH logs 15 new fireworks-related cases

MANILA: The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 15 more injuries related to fireworks, bringing the overall tally to 20 as of Dec. 21 to 26.

In its latest case bulletin, the agency noted that the regions of Central Visayas and Soccsksargen logged the most number of cases with three recorded injuries each.

They were followed by the Ilocos Region, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Davao Region and the National Capital Region with two cases each.

Central Luzon, Region 4-A (Calabarzon), Region 4-B (Mimaropa) and the Cordillera Administrative Region recorded one case each.

“These (20 cases) were the same in 2021, and 29 percent lower than the five-year average (28 cases) during the same time period,” the DOH said.

Fourteen or 70 percent of the injuries happened at home.

Eleven or 55 percent sustained eye injuries while two cases or 10 percent had blast burn injuries requiring amputation.

There were no reported cases due to fireworks ingestion and stray bullet injury.

No fireworks-related deaths were reported.

Source: Philippines News Agency