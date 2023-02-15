DOH launches cardio health, wellness campaign in La Union

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan: The Department of Health (DOH) has launched a dance contest open to all high school and college students in the province of La Union as part of its cardiovacsular health and wellness campaign.

“The campaign will be piloted in the province of La Union, to promote fitness and healthy diet including literature on the importance of physical activity in preventing heart disease,” said DOH Ilocos region director Paula Paz Sydiongco in a statement on Wednesday.

The participants should be a group of seven to 15 members, either male or female or both. The duration of the dance must be from five to seven minutes and the dance composition must emphasize the theme of the event. Vulgarity, obscenity and explicit movements are not allowed. Props and other materials needed for visuals can be used and dance music must not contain inappropriate or offensive content.

The registration for the dance contest started on Feb. 14.

Interested parties may register online through the link bit.ly/kaHeartner.

The winning group will receive PHP15,000 cash prize, while the second and third placer will get PHP10,000 and PHP8,000, respectively. A PHP5,000 consolacion prize will also be given.

The “KaHEARTner Campaign” will be formally launched on Feb. 21 with the theme, “Move More! Eat Right!," at the Saint Louis Colleges Auditorium in celebration of heart month and to raise awareness and encourage public support for the advocacy of promoting cardiovascular health and wellness.

Sydiongco said healthy diet should go along with exercise for at least 20 minutes of moderate to intense physical activity per week.

"We need to move our bodies because our heart is a muscle that needs regular exercise so it would be healthy and away from illnesses," she said.

She also encouraged everyone to be active, maintain an ideal body weight, stay away from vices and manage stress.

The Philippine Heart Month is celebrated every February since 1973 by virtue of Proclamation 1096 signed on Jan. 9, 1973 which seeks to promote awareness of heart disease as a serious and growing health concern among Filipinos.

Source: Philippines News Agency