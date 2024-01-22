DOH-Ilocos to focus on vulnerable sectors, boost primary care

MALASIQUI: The vulnerable sector and boosting of primary health care will be the priorities of newly appointed Department of Health-Universal Health Care (UHC) service cluster for North and Central Luzon Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. Vergeire said she would particularly focus on the marginalized sectors, such as Indigenous Peoples (IPs) groups and persons deprived of liberty (PDL). 'I would always prioritize equity. We would like to close the gap between groups of people, between different health outcomes. Maybe we can do more and we can have that kind of regularity with our IPs para matututo sila about health and natitignan din sila (so they can learn about health and we can monitor them),' she said during her visit to the DOH-Center for Health Development-Ilocos Regional Office in San Fernando City, La Union on Monday. She also cited her past visits to jail facilities, where she saw that the health needs of PDLS are not met. She said the agencies overseeing them cite lack of resources and 'di fferent mandate.' Vergeire said the first step to improving primary care is linking people to health centers. She challenged healthcare workers to help patients navigate the process of obtaining services through the Universal Healthcare Law. 'I hope we can get to the point that patients in Region 1 (Ilocos) know where to go if they need medical assistance. That's our dream, that patients will be more aware,' she said. As for the expected El Niño phenomenon this year, Vergeire said all facilities in the region must have adequate supply of water, especially hospitals. Source: Philippines News Agency