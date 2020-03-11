DOH hospital in Bacolod limits visiting hours

The Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) in this city has set a limited visiting schedule for patients amid the continuing threat posed by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Dr. Julius Drilon, medical center chief II, announced the policy in a memorandum dated March 10, citing the Presidential Proclamation 922 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte which declared a state of public health emergency throughout the Philippines.

Copies of the document were released by the hospital management to the local media on Wednesday.

“This is to encourage people to avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital such as visiting of patients. This is for purposes of avoiding the transmission of infectious diseases,” Drilon said.

Under the adjusted policy, visiting time is limited to Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday only within a given time.

Visits will be allowed from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the ground floor of Heritage Building, pediatric ward, psychiatric ward, and fourth floor of West Tower Building; 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., second floor of Heritage Building and fifth floor of West Tower Building; and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., sixth floor of West Tower Building.

Drilon said the policy is subject to change as the need arises and the public is expected to observe the policy for now and continually observe basic preventive measures.

These include frequent washing of hands, proper sneezing and coughing etiquette, avoidance of crowded areas, among others.

“Rest assured, the hospital is intensifying precautionary measures necessary to combat this health emergency,” Drilon added.

Last month, the CLMMRH, which is the lone Department of Health (DOH) tertiary hospital in Negros Island, admitted eight patients under investigation (PUIs), all of whom have been discharged after they were found negative for Covid-19.

The hospital isolates patients in its Emerging Infectious Diseases facility.

As of Wednesday, one PUI, who has traveled to Singapore, has been admitted to a hospital in Bacolod.

Currently, there are 19 persons under monitoring (PUMs) in the city. These include the 15 out of the initial 23, eight of whom have been cleared, and four new ones, based on the records of the city inter-agency task force against Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency