DOH gives more protective gears, medical supplies to hospitals

The Department of Health (DOH) has distributed additional protective gears and other supplies to the different health facilities to protect the country’s front-line health workers fighting the deadly coronavirus disease (Covid-2019).

Based on its daily distribution report on March 26, the DOH handed out 146,414 surgical masks, 16,008 N95 masks, 41,316 gloves, 1,110 isolation gowns, 3,600 coveralls, and 60 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) suits.

It also distributed 60 pieces of 1L alcohol, 201 of 4L alcohol, 110 apron, 3,050 bottled water, 84 6L of bottled water, 472 1K disinfectant powder, 110 face shields, 210 goggles, 110 head cover, and 220 shoe cover.

On March 24 and 25, the DOH delivered a total of 210,097 surgical masks, 54,740 N95 masks, 65,979 gloves, 1,520 coveralls, 1,100 shoe covers, 520 isolation gowns, 9,430 bottle water and other protective gears and medical supplies to the different health facilities in the country.

On Saturday, some 40,000 Covid-19 testing kits and six ventilators from Singapore arrived in the country.

In a simple turnover ceremony, Chief of Presidential Protocol and Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs Robert E.A. Borje received the donations from Singapore Ambassador Gerard Ho.

The Bureau of Customs on Saturday cleared the kits and ventilators for immediate turnover to the DOH for distribution to frontline hospitals.

The entire Luzon and other areas in Visayas and Mindanao were placed under enhanced community quarantine to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

Based on the latest DOH report, the number of the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 1,075 with 68 deaths. A total of 35 patients have also recovered as of March 28. Source: Philippines News Agency