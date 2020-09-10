DOH gears up for 2nd round of anti-polio drive in C. Luzon

The Department of Health Central Luzon Center for Health Development (DOH CLCHD) on Thursday said it is gearing up for the second round of the Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio (SPKP) campaign in the region.

In coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund, the SPKP campaign will be conducted in Central Luzon from Sept. 14-27, with a target of at least 95-percent coverage translated to 1,347,005 children in the region.

The campaign aims to stop the transmission of the poliovirus type 2 outbreak by giving doses of Monovalent Oral Poliovirus Type 2 (mOPV2) to all children under five years of age, (0-59 months), regardless of immunization status.

DOH-Central Luzon regional head Cessar Cassion appealed for the participation of parents/caregivers, health workers, barangay officials, and local government units in the implementation of a quality campaign to successfully end the polio outbreak.

“Vaccination is the best way to prevent polio and its transmission. Sustained synchronized efforts of all must be ensured,” Cassion said in a statement.

During the campaign, house-to-house vaccinations will be conducted with strict adherence to minimum health standards to prevent the transmission of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

For the first round of SPKP, Central Luzon had coverage of 81.66 percent, vaccinating 1,093,317 children.

Cassion said the DOH is working closely with the local government units and stakeholders in preparation for the second round of the campaign, addressing the special challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as those missed children, and those who were deferred and refused vaccination during the Round 1.

Polio is a highly contagious disease transmitted through the fecal-oral route.

It is caused by the poliovirus and may result in life-long paralysis and even death.

Unlike Covid-19, polio has a vaccine that is free, safe, and effective.

“There is no cure for polio. It can only be prevented with complete doses of polio vaccines through routine immunizations,” Cassion said.

Source: Philippines News Agency