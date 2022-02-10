﻿DOH eyes 735K jabs in E. Visayas vax drive for kids aged 5 to 11

The Department of Health (DOH) is eyeing to administer shots to 735,631 minors in Eastern Visayas under its coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pediatric vaccination initiative for 5 to 11 years old.

DOH Eastern Visayas regional information officer Jelyn Lopez-Malibago said in a press briefing Wednesday the region will kick off the inoculation to the young population on February 14 in six provinces and two major cities.

“There is an ongoing capacity building for healthcare workers and implementers and pre-registration campaign activities. We will expand vaccination sites to accommodate more minors,” Malibago told reporters.

“We are doing our best to carry out this pediatric vaccination. We assure parents that these vaccines were carefully studied by experts and have been proven effective in different countries. There were zero deaths related to Covid-19 vaccination among children,” Malibago said.

“Only 2.4 percent of vaccinated children in the world have shown mild adverse effects. Protection from Covid-19 and ensuring a safe return to schools outweigh the adverse effects,” she added.

As of February 7, at least 47 percent of the region’s population 4.86 million population have been fully-vaccinated against Covid-19.

The decline in new confirmed cases in Eastern Visayas after four weeks of surge has been attributed to high vaccination coverage.

From the 879 record-high new cases on January 20, the figure went down to 21 on February 7, the lowest recorded since the DOH noted the start of new cases surge since January 8.

As of February 9, the region has already recorded 61,371 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 59,914 recoveries, and 654 deaths. This brings the total active cases to 803 or just 1.31 percent of the total.

Source: Philippines News Agency