DOH Eastern Visayas notes unabated rise in HIV/AIDS cases

The increasing trend in HIV/AIDS (human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immune deficiency) prevalence in Eastern Visayas continues with 180 new cases, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday.

Out of the 180 cases detected in January to September last year, 85 were reported in Leyte province, 36 in Northern Samar, 23 in Samar, 15 in Eastern Samar, 13 in Biliran, and eight in Southern Leyte.

This is alarming. Imagine 20 people are diagnosed with the virus every month or almost one every day, said Roderick Boyd Cerro, DOH regional epidemiology and surveillance unit head.

The number is 13 percent higher than 156 cases recorded during the same period in 2018, according to the health department.

This sums up the total number of confirmed HIV cases in the region to 966 recorded since 1989.

At least 92 percent of the victims are males, the youngest is 18 years old and the oldest is 72. The DOH has also diagnosed a child who is now three years old, acquiring the virus through mother to child transmission.

Cerro said the practice of unsafe sex and those with risky sex behaviors having male to male sexual contact and with multiple partners are among the reasons why cases of HIV and AIDS have increased in the region.

To detect new cases and treat the illness, the DOH has set up 11 treatment hubs located in strategic locations throughout the region that offer services for infected persons.

These are the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center and Divine Word Hospital both in Tacloban City, the six provincial hospitals in the region, Hilongos District Hospital in Leyte, St. Camillus hospital in Catbalogan, Samar, and the Ormoc City health office.

We would like to emphasize that being diagnosed with HIV is not the end. That is why we are taking steps to diagnose people with infection as soon as possible so they could be treated and properly attended to, Cerro said.

At present, only 72 percent of the people diagnosed with HIV and AIDS in Eastern Visayas are enrolled in the DOH's antiretroviral treatment that helps infected individuals live longer and healthier lives and reduce the risk of transmission.

The DOH targets 90 percent of all persons with HIV would be aware of their health status and would be undergoing treatment by 2022.

Preventing the spread of HIV and AIDS is one of the targets under Goal 3 of the 17 goals of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals adopted by world leaders in September 2015.

