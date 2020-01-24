DOH-Eastern Visayas mum on suspected coronavirus case

- The Department of Health (DOH) has neither confirmed nor denied social media posts on the confinement of a suspected novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) patient at the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (EVRMC) in Tacloban City.

In a press briefing here Friday, DOH 8 (Eastern Visayas) Director Minerva Molon said they have to follow existing government protocols on the confidentiality of a patient's health information based on the issuances of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Reports circulating online said a 36-year-old man who worked in Wuhan City in China was admitted at the EVRMC after manifesting flu-like symptoms. He reportedly returned home to this city this week. Netizens point to a hospital employee as the source of information.

It is only the Secretary of health who can confirm any cases since we don't have scientific bases. Our appeal to the public is to refrain from spreading unconfirmed reports so as not to cause panic, Molon told reporters.

She briefly answered media queries ahead of a meeting Friday morning with chiefs of hospitals based in the city and officials of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines field office here.

There's no novel coronavirus infection in Tacloban. We are assuring the public that all concerned government agencies have been taking preparedness measures based on the WHO protocols, Molon added.

The DOH advises the public to practice frequent handwashing; avoid unprotected contact with farm or wild animals; practice proper cough etiquette by maintaining distance and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the crook of your elbow; avoid close contact with people showing cold or flu-like symptoms; and ensure that food is well-cooked.

The health department has been monitoring three individuals with flu-like symptoms upon entering the country via the Kalibo International Airport from China, but without any history of travel to Wuhan and any known contact with a confirmed 2019-nCoV case, Severe Acute Respiratory Symptoms (SARS) illness case, or sick animals.

On Dec. 31, 2019, the WHO was alerted to several cases of pneumonia in Wuhan City, China.

The virus did not match any other known virus. One week later, Chinese authorities named it as a coronavirus, which is a family of viruses that include the common cold, and viruses, such as SARS and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

Source: Philippines News Agency