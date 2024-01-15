DOH distributes 11 new ambulances to 3 Bicol provinces

LEGAZPI CITY: The Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Bicol (DOH-CHD5) distributed new ambulance units to several rural health units and hospitals in three provinces of the region over the weekend. In an interview on Monday, Roengen Punzalan, head of DOH-Bicol's Health Facilities Enhancement Program, said 11 new ambulance units are part of 50 units that the agency started to hand out before the new year. "We distributed 12 new ambulance units last Dec. 28, 2023 for Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Masbate provinces and 11 new units last Jan. 12, 2024 for Sorsogon, Albay and Catanduanes. Another 27 new ambulance units are expected to be turned over this quarter," Punzalan said. He said funds for the purchase of the ambulances came from the agency's approved 2022 and 2023 budget for the Region Health Facilities Enhancement Program. Asked about the cost per unit, Punzalan said the ambulances were acquired for PHP2 million each or PHP100 million for the 50 units. 'The cost includes not on ly the vehicle but also a fully equipped ambulance unit, complete with medical equipment, instruments, accessories, and peripherals,' he said. Punzalan said the ambulances are crucial in transporting patients to health facilities, especially those requiring immediate medical attention. Each ambulance unit is equipped with essential medical equipment, including an oxygen cylinder, heavy-duty stethoscope, automated external defibrillator, nebulizer, portable suction machine, examining light, aneroid sphygmomanometer, folding stretcher and scoop stretcher, among others. Source: Philippines News Agency