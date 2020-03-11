DOH discharges repatriates from Japan

The Department of Health (DOH), together with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, on Wednesday discharged 442 of the 445 repatriates from Japan who were quarantined at New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac.

In a press briefing at the DOH main office in Manila, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reported that five of the 442 were Filipino passengers aboard the M/V Diamond Princess while the remaining 437 are crew members.

"All repatriates, together with the teams that attended to them, were all tested for Covid-19 to ensure their safety. Out of the 445 repatriates, two crew members - patients 25 and 26 - tested positive for the disease and were immediately referred to the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital," Vergeire said.

She added the rooms used by the two patients have been disinfected as their close contacts shall undergo additional 14-day home quarantine and will be continuously monitored by their respective municipal or city health offices.

"The other one was left in our hospital because he was symptomatic, he was sent to our referral hospital, and still awaiting laboratory results before being allowed to go," she said.

To help monitor and care for the repatriates, Vergeire said the DOH hospitals in the National Capital Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Bicol Region deployed additional health workers

Source: Philippines News Agency