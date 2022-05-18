DOH confirms local transmission of Omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed the local transmission of the Omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant.

In an online media forum, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the new subvariant cases detected are no longer related to the cases from other countries.

“Ngunit makikita pa rin ang linkages ng mga detected cases. Hindi pa po ito community transmission kung saan hindi na po ma-te-trace ang mga linkages ng bawat kaso (But the linkages of the detected cases can still be seen. This is not yet a community transmission where the linkages of each case can’t be traced anymore),” she said.

There are three new cases of Omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant detected in the Western Visayas Region.

One of the cases is a returning overseas Filipino (ROF) from the United States and the other two are local cases.

The ROF and one of the local cases are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the other local case is still being verified.

“Patuloy pong nagsasagawa ng imbestigasyon ang ating RESUs [Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit] upang alamin ang kanilang health status, ang mga close contacts, at kung ang mga kasong ito ay may relasyon sa isa’t isa (The RESUs continues investigation to know their health status, close contacts, and if the cases are related to each other),” Vergeire said.

To date, the country has a total of 17 Omicron BA.2.12.1 cases.

Of the tally, 16 are local cases – two from the National Capital Region, 12 from Puerto Princesa City, two from Western Visayas. Meanwhile, one is an ROF residing in Western Visayas.

The local government units are now intensifying the 4-Door Strategy to prevent further transmission of the virus.

“Particularly, the third door, immediate detection and isolation of cases and the fourth door, strengthening of healthcare systems in preparation for an increase in cases,” Vergeire said

