DOH Confirms Four Cases of ‘Walking Pneumonia’ in the Philippines

Manila - The Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines reported four confirmed cases of mycoplasma pneumoniae infection, commonly known as "walking pneumonia," among recorded influenza-like illness (ILI) cases as of November 25.

According to Philippines News Agency, these cases were identified in morbidity weeks 3, 30, 37, and 38, with one case each, as part of ongoing surveillance among ILI cases. Mycoplasma pneumoniae is a known pathogen and has been detected in local cases before. Children affected by this type of pneumonia often do not feel sick enough to be confined to bed, leading to the term "walking" pneumonia. The DOH's latest data indicates that ILI cases nationwide began to rise in late August, with a sustained increase in subsequent weeks. However, there has been a slowdown in new cases, with 9,834 ILI cases reported in the weeks from October 29 to November 11, marking an 11 percent decrease from the previous two weeks.

The DOH noted that based on five-year trends, ILI cases are expected to decline in the coming weeks but may rise again in January. The public is advised to conduct self-assessments and adopt protective measures such as wearing masks, ensuring proper ventilation, isolating when sick, and getting vaccinated and boosted to prevent respiratory infections, especially during the holiday season.