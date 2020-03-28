DOH confirms 3 Covid-19 cases in Bicol

The Department of Health (DOH) regional office here confirmed on Friday evening the first three coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Bicol.

In an interview on Saturday, Dr. Ernie Vera, DOH Bicol regional director, said Saturday two of the cases were admitted at the Bicol Regional and Training Hospital (BRTTH) while one case was admitted at the Bicol Medical Center (BMC).

“Per DOH Tracker, PH 765 is a 50-year-old male while PH 766 is a 53-year-old male both admitted at the BRTTH. PH763 is a 48 –year-old female admitted at the BMC. We are validating the said cases and will coordinate closely with the hospitals and the local government units concerned for the contact tracing of those who had exposure or had close contact with the said patients,” he said.

Vera assured the public that strict infection control measures are in place at the said hospitals to secure the safety of its health workers.

He also called on the public to strictly follow all precautionary measures and stay home.

“CHD Bicol calls for cooperation of everyone to contain the spread of Covid 19 in the Bicol Region. Likewise, please refrain from spreading unverified information to avoid panic and fear. Additional information shall be provided as soon as available,” he added.

Vera together with other health personnel visited the Bicol Regional Diagnostic and Reference Laboratory (BRDRL) on Friday to personally check the facilities and equipment that will be used for Covid-19 testing.

BRDL is being prepared to be one of the subnational laboratories all over the country.

Continuous preparations are being done to ensure the safety of the medical technologists, and technical staff who will be working at the Covid-19 testing laboratory.

“Proper isolation of facilities for Covid-19 is appropriately managed so that other laboratories in BRDRL such as blood services, TB testing, dengue laboratory, and others shall still operate,” Vera added.

Guidelines are being prepared as to how the testing will be done.

Vera added that DOH Bicol is fast-tracking preparations so it can start operations once the structures are ready, guidelines prepared, staff trained, testing kits complete and the necessary PPE (personal protective equipment) to protect health workers and supplies are available. Source: Philippines News Agency