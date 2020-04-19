DOH conducts almost 53K individual Covid-19 tests

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday said it performed a total of 52,837 individual tests for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

According to the latest data from the DOH Covid-19 Tracker, 7,166 of these tests are positive cases and 45,626 are negative cases.

The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) has performed the most number of individual tests with 33,877; followed by the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) with 2,730; Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) with 2,575; Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) with 2,368; and Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) with 2,277.

The tracker showed there are 183,404 remaining Covid-19 test kits distributed among the 17 accredited testing centers nationwide which include the RITM, BGHMC, SPMC, VSMMC, LCP, San Lazaro Hospital in Manila City, University of Philippines-National Institutes of Health in Manila City, St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City, St. Luke’s Medical Center in BGC, Taguig City, Makati Medical Center in Makati City, Chinese General Hospital in Manila, The Medical City in Pasig City, V. Luna Hospital in Quezon City (in coordination with AFRIMS), Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory in Mandaluyong City, Philippine Red Cross in Mandaluyong City, Western Visayas Medical Center in Iloilo City and Bicol Regional Diagnostic and Reference Laboratory in Legazpi City.

To date, about 50 of the 3,119 confirmed case hospital admissions nationwide are new admissions.

As of April 12, there are a total of 3,191 beds for Covid-19 patients in hospitals, 1,474 mechanical ventilators and 12,413 beds in identified community isolation facilities nationwide.

Meanwhile, there are 1,594 face shields, 812 goggles, 1,659 gowns, 368 N95, 1,303 shoe covers, 1,715 surgical masks and 774,763 headcovers available in hospitals nationwide.

