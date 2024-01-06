DOH closely monitors tetanus cases as FWRIs reach 609

MANILA: The Department of Health (DOH) is monitoring tetanus cases as the total number of fireworks-related injuries (FWRI) reached 609 on Saturday. In its final FWRI surveillance bulletin, the DOH reported nine new cases on Jan. 5 and 6, all due to fireworks. The agency said there were also reported cases of stray bullet injuries being validated and the number may still change in the next few days. 'The DOH is continuously validating with the PNP (Philippine National Police) to arrive at the confirmed counts. Our monitoring for tetanus cases shall continue until Jan. 25, as the maximum incubation period is 21 days, with an average of 14 days,' it said. Of the total, 601 were due to fireworks, one due to 'Watusi' ingestion, and seven from stray bullets. More than half of the cases came from the National Capital Region at 320, followed by Ilocos Region at 61, Calabarzon at 49, and Central Luzon at 43. The DOH said 33 had blasts or burns with amputation; 155 sustained eye injuries with one confirmed blind ness; and two suffered hearing loss. Ninety-six percent of the cases also happened at home and on the streets, mostly by males with active involvement. Sixty-four percent of the FWRIs were caused by kwitis (mini skyrocket), Five Star, Pla-pla, luces (sparklers), Whistle Bomb, boga (improvised cannon), and fountain fireworks. Source: Philippines News Agency